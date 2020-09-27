Pacolet Mills- Ronald Dean Padgett ( known as Oskar, Oskie, and Bubba)of 13 Limestone Street, Pacolet Mills SC died peacefully at the home of his niece, Paulette Robison, Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born August 8, 1934 and was 86 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Corbett and Belle Padgett, as well as seven brothers and sisters- Robert(Pag), William(Dume)Roy(Brandy)Woodrow(Woody) Paul(Knoty)Ruth(Bootsie) and Catherine(Cat) He is survived by his niece Paulette Robison of Blacksburg, SC and Nephew Ricky Dean Mack of Charlotte NC (that grew up In the home)as well as other numerous nieces and nephews. Of special mention is his sister in law- Peggy Padgett whom he resided beside for decades and affectionately referred to as "mama".
Other than Six months at Peachtree Center of Gaffney and a few days at the home of his niece, he lived his entire life in the house he was born in on the Pacolet Mill Village. He was a lifelong worker in the Pacolet cotton Mills. He was a volunteer with the Pacolet Mills Rescue Squad and Fire Department. He received numerous plagues and awards for his service in these organizations. He did not drive or own a car so when the siren went off signaling an emergency, he would take off running down the street and across the bridge to be able to go on the run. He loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed making cooter stew. He was a fixture at "Reds" in Pacolet for years and enjoyed drinking beer and being with his friends there. He was also a fixture on the bench in his front yard. He loved sitting out in the sun and feeding the squirrels while waving at the passing trucks and cars. He enjoyed joking with others. Two days before he died, when the hospice worker came in, he asked, "is she married"? He could be cantankerous in his later years (can't we all?) but had a tender sweet spirit willing to say he was sorry and to ask for forgiveness. There was no one like him- he will be missed.
Graveside service will be 3:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at White Rose Cemetery in Pacolet, SC.
