Ronald Edmund O’Donnell, Sr.
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Ronald Edmund O'Donnell, Sr., 83, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born in Old South Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Ralph James O'Donnell, Sr. and Catherine Rodell O'Donnell and the husband of Alice Cecile Rector O'Donnell. He retired with Crown, Cork and Seal and was a veteran of the US Air Force. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors also include two sons, Ronald O'Donnell, Jr. and JohnO'Donnell and wife, Chris; two daughters, Kathy Greer and husband, Johnny and Mary Alice Boyd; seven brothers and sisters, Ralph Jr, Bobby , Michael, Hilda Sissy, Della O'Donnell and Fofo Silvia; six grandchildren, Jonathan O'Donnell, Courtney Mendenhall, Jacob O'Donnell, Alec O'Donnell; Brett Boyd and Makayla Boyd; three great-grandchildren.
A Private Graveside service will be held at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
