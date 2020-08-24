1/1
Ronald Hendrix
1941 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ronald Hendrix, 79, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born May 25, 1941 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Naggie Woodrow and Alice Lucille Richey Hendrix.
A US Air Force veteran, Mr. Hendrix retired with Spartanburg Sanitary Sewer District. Ronald was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. He was a collector of exquisite stones and old money. He was an artist, enjoying photography and drawing. Another favorite pastime was taking cruises all around the world.
Survivors include his nieces, Karen Ellis (Rudy) of Gaffney, SC and Angela Lydia (Scott) of Campobello, SC; a number of nieces and nephews and other extended family members. He was also predeceased by his sister, Judy Marie Gray.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Glenn Rusher. Visitation will follow the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the The Soup Kitchen, 136 South Forest Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
