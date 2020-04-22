Home

Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Ronald Houston Hall


1950 - 2020
Ronald Houston Hall Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Ronald Houston Hall, 69, widower of Nancy Hall, of Spartanburg, passed away on
Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Asheville, NC he was the son to Blanche P. Hall and the late Vaughn Hall.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his daughter, Maranda Hall; three brothers, Randy, Rodney and Ricky; and one sister, Lisa Steadman.
He was preceded by his sister, Yavonne Colpetzer.
Condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 22, 2020
