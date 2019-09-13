|
LYMAN– Ronald ""Ron"" Lee Nichols, 70, of Lyman, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Joan Sloan McDade- Nichols and the son of the late Margaret Revill Nichols and Donnie Glenn Nichols, Sr.
Mr. Nichols proudly served our country as a Marine in the Vietnam War. He was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church, the Lewis Clayton Sunday School Class, and served on several Mission Trips. He was Past master of Irving Southworth Masonic Lodge, member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple and Hillbilly Clan #2.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Nichols is survived by his son, Shane Nichols; two daughters, Felicia Champy (Kris), and Bridget Kline (Tommy); two step-daughters, Jodi M. Prosser (Steve), and Joni McDade (Mike); five grandchildren, Kyndal and Kole Champy, Linzey Nichols, Carter and Ava Kline; and three step-grandchildren, Jennifer and Matthew Prosser, and Gracie Jo Loftis; and one brother, Glenn Nichols, Jr. (Mary Ellen). He is predeceased by his brother, Bobby Nichols; and his sister, Lorie Hood (Buddy).
Visitation will be 12:30-2:00 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Holly Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service with military honors will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment with Masonic Rites will be at Cannon Memorial Park Cemetery, 1150 N. Main Street, Fountain Inn, SC 29644 at 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holly Springs Baptist Church Debt Reduction Fund, 251 Hannon Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Online condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 13, 2019