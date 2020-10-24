SPARTANBURG, SC- Ronald Lee Soucy, 71, of Spartanburg, SC went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Born October 30, 1948 in Staten Island, NY he was the son of the late Raymond L. Soucy and is survived by his mother, Veronica A. Soucy of Lakeland, FL. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jeannie M. Soucy, daughter, Karen Kenerly, husband John Kenerly and his only grandchild, Madison Kenerly of St. Augustine, FL and son, Sean Soucy of Spartanburg. He is also survived by three sisters, Gay Butler, husband Gary, Lee Soucy, Carol Grogg, husband Tom all of Lakeland, FL and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
Ron Soucy, a retired U.S. Army Veteran with the rank of 1st Sargent of 20 years, served as an Army Recruiter and also completed two tours in Vietnam and an overseas tour in South Korea. He was presented the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the recruiting effort. He moved to Spartanburg, SC in 1989, where he attended Spartanburg Technical College and received his degree in Machine Tool Technology. He then went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in Gaffney, SC and retired from there after 19 years as a letter carrier. He had a lifelong passion for motorcycles, camping, and was very active in the Spartanburg Amateur Radio Club where he was known worldwide by his call sign K4YYM. Ron never met a stranger and was completely devoted to his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced for a later date.
No flowers please, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Amateur Radio Club, 235 Harrell Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
