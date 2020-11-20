CHESNEE, SC- Ronald "Papa Ron" Lee Taylor, 74, of Chesnee, SC went to be with his Lord Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He passed peacefully at his home. Born January 8, 1946 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Bobbie Oneal and Christine Duncan.
Mr. Taylor immensely loved his family and spent his time making sure they knew this. Ronald was honorably discharged from the US Navy and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of American Legion Post #28, Disabled American Veterans, and Vietnam Veterans Association of America. He had a deep commitment for his country and served throughout his life.
Survivors include his daughter, Rhonda Henderson (Rodney) of Inman, SC; son, Bobby Taylor (Christy) of Campobello, SC; stepson, Stanley Wright of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, he was predeceased by a grandson, Taylor Owens (survived by his wife Logan), Jason Owens (Abby), Lisa Henderson, William Wright, and Lilly Wright; great-grandchildren, Hadleigh Owens and Alana Owens; siblings, Landrum "Pete" Duncan (Judy) and Carol Lane (Mike) all of Boiling Springs, SC, Robert Duncan (Vickie) of Athens, GA and Jayne Blume (James) of Simpsonville, SC; best friend and Uncle John Wayne Taylor and special caregiver, Sylvia Pye. He was also loved by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 2:15 PM in the Chapel, conducted by The Rev. Alan Ruff and The Rev. Roger McCullough. Burial with Military Honors by American Legion Post #28 will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post #28, PO Box 391, Spartanburg, SC 29304; Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303; Disabled American Veterans, Attn: Don Byrum, Commander, 301 North Campus Boulevard, Spartanburg, SC 29301 or Vietnam Veterans Association of America, 8719 Colesville Road Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
The family would like to express special thanks to Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice for their excellent care.
The family is at the home of Ronald Lee Taylor.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel