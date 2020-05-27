|
WELLFORD, SC- Ronald "Tiny" Michael Coleman, 73, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Buffalo, SC, he was the son of the late Willie and Gertrude Elrod Coleman and the husband of Patricia Ann Bradley Coleman. He was retired with Autolite and was a veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include a son, Jerry Michael Coleman and wife, Amy; a daughter, Brooks Morgan and husband, Kenny; a sister, Brenda Wells; a granddaughter, Austin Muree; a great grandchild, Athena. He was predeceased by three brothers, Dan, Harold and Maxie Coleman; three sisters, Helen Kelly, Bobbie Justice and Nell Ponder.
Funeral Services will be held at 1PM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12PM until 1PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Little Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 27, 2020