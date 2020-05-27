Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Michael "Tiny" Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Michael "Tiny" Coleman Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- Ronald "Tiny" Michael Coleman, 73, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Buffalo, SC, he was the son of the late Willie and Gertrude Elrod Coleman and the husband of Patricia Ann Bradley Coleman. He was retired with Autolite and was a veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include a son, Jerry Michael Coleman and wife, Amy; a daughter, Brooks Morgan and husband, Kenny; a sister, Brenda Wells; a granddaughter, Austin Muree; a great grandchild, Athena. He was predeceased by three brothers, Dan, Harold and Maxie Coleman; three sisters, Helen Kelly, Bobbie Justice and Nell Ponder.
Funeral Services will be held at 1PM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12PM until 1PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Little Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -