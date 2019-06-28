Home

POWERED BY

Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:30 PM
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Cash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald P. Cash


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald P. Cash Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ronald Preston Cash, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 10, 1946, in Birmingham, AL, he was the son of the late Ned Johnson Cash and Mary Mitchell Cash.
A U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Cash earned a BA from Georgia Southern University and retired from Milliken & Company. He loved his family and friends, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed spending time with friends at the Piedmont Club.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Laura Kay Cash; children, Holly Cash Mignogna (Joseph) of Brunswick, GA, Jaime Cash Drawdy of St. Simons Island, GA, John David Edwards of Greenville, SC, Jill Edwards (Rich Muller) and Charlotte Edwards, both of Spartanburg, SC, and Heather Edwards Poncé (Kim) of Simpsonville, SC; grandchildren, Jessica, Logan, Reagan, Josie, Joseph Michael, David Neil, Beck, and Kayden; brother, Larry Cash (Sam) of Brunswick, GA; and sister, Holly Cash Cook (Matthew) of Indianapolis, IN.
Visitation will be 1:45-2:30 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with a memorial service following at 2:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now