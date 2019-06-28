|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ronald Preston Cash, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 10, 1946, in Birmingham, AL, he was the son of the late Ned Johnson Cash and Mary Mitchell Cash.
A U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Cash earned a BA from Georgia Southern University and retired from Milliken & Company. He loved his family and friends, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed spending time with friends at the Piedmont Club.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Laura Kay Cash; children, Holly Cash Mignogna (Joseph) of Brunswick, GA, Jaime Cash Drawdy of St. Simons Island, GA, John David Edwards of Greenville, SC, Jill Edwards (Rich Muller) and Charlotte Edwards, both of Spartanburg, SC, and Heather Edwards Poncé (Kim) of Simpsonville, SC; grandchildren, Jessica, Logan, Reagan, Josie, Joseph Michael, David Neil, Beck, and Kayden; brother, Larry Cash (Sam) of Brunswick, GA; and sister, Holly Cash Cook (Matthew) of Indianapolis, IN.
Visitation will be 1:45-2:30 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with a memorial service following at 2:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
