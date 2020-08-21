BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Ronald "Ronnie" Severne Lambert, 74, of Boiling Springs, SC, departed this world on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born July 6, 1946, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the loving husband of 38 years to the late Wanda "Mahala" Johnson Lambert and son of the late Marie Scruggs Lambert and Ralph B. Lambert.
Ronnie was a member of Whitney Baptist Church. He was a U. S. Navy veteran who served in Vietnam and an active member of American Legion Post 200, the American Legion Riders, and VFW Post #9539. He was also a Shriner, Past Master for Mill Village Masonic Lodge and member of Roebuck Masonic Lodge #357. He was very active with the military, working with both Veterans and Heroes and The Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Standdown. He was a man above men, a hardworking dedicated man. He lived for his family and the kids he cared for. He loved the outdoors, God and his country. He was our biggest fan in everything we did. He was our hero!
Survivors include his daughter, Missi Billings (Mike) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandsons, Lucas Johnson (Jessica) of Greer, SC and Logan Billings of Boiling Springs, SC; and his four fur babies. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sister, Vicki L. Hall; and his brother, Geary Lambert.
Services for Mr. & Mrs. Lambert: Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, August 24, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Grayson Galloway. Burial, with military rites, will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post #200, Attn: Building Fund, PO Box 160021, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Missi Billings.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
