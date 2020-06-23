Ronald Steve Harris
CHESNEE, SC- Ronald Steve Harris, 67, of Chesnee passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, SC, he was the husband of Wanda Jean Henderson Harris and the son of the late Curtis and Zullie Hutchins Harris. He was an auto mechanic and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife, left to cherish his memory is two sons, Justin Myers (Danielle) and Bradley Henderson; one daughter, Angela Harris; two sisters, Teresa Harris Griffin and Doris Lawter; and one granddaughter, Hannah Myers. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Lynn Harris; one brother, Buddy Harris; and two sisters, Tina Parks and Brenda Harris.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Chesnee.
The family will be at 143 Jones Road, Chesnee, SC 29323.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
