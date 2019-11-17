Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral and Cremation Service
80 Park Street
Columbus, NC 28722
(828) 802-1200
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Sanders Funeral and Cremation Service
80 Park Street
Columbus, NC 28722
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Vance "Ronnie" Greene Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Vance "Ronnie" Greene Sr. Obituary
Ronald Vance "Ronnie" Greene Sr., age 72 of Landrum, SC left this earth on November 10, 2019.
Born in Rutherfordton, NC to the late Vance and Virginia Greene. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Conrad and two brothers, Kenny and Steve Greene.
He was a retired auto mechanic.
He is survived by a son, Ronald Vance Greene Jr. and a grandson, Tyler Weston Lawter of Landrum; one sister, Evelyn Arrowood of Green Creek; two brothers, Danny Greene of Lake Adger and Gary Greene of Columbia, SC.
A Memorial Service will be 3 PM Monday, November 18, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jimmy "Hambone" Camp officiating.
Family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Condolences to the family can be made to www.sandersfuneralandcremation.com
Sanders Funeral Home of Columbus, NC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -