|
|
Ronald Vance "Ronnie" Greene Sr., age 72 of Landrum, SC left this earth on November 10, 2019.
Born in Rutherfordton, NC to the late Vance and Virginia Greene. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Conrad and two brothers, Kenny and Steve Greene.
He was a retired auto mechanic.
He is survived by a son, Ronald Vance Greene Jr. and a grandson, Tyler Weston Lawter of Landrum; one sister, Evelyn Arrowood of Green Creek; two brothers, Danny Greene of Lake Adger and Gary Greene of Columbia, SC.
A Memorial Service will be 3 PM Monday, November 18, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jimmy "Hambone" Camp officiating.
Family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Condolences to the family can be made to www.sandersfuneralandcremation.com
Sanders Funeral Home of Columbus, NC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 17, 2019