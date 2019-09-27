Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
Ronald W. Lunsford Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Lunsford, 63, of Chesnee passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Lunsford was a native of Sumter and a son of the late Jim and Jennie Sparks Lunsford. He was a former maintenance supervisor.
He is survived by a brother: Rick (Kim) Lunsford of Chesnee and his fiance': Renay Boone. He was predeceased by a brother: Randy Lunsford.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev.
Rick Lunsford.
The family will be at 201 Ryan Road, Chesnee.
Memorials may be made to the .
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
