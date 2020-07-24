

PAULINE, SC- Ronald William Owens, 65, of 238 Wofford Road passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence. Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on October 15, 1954, he was the son of Shirley Jean (Ford) Owens and Joe Bill Owens, of Duncan, South Carolina. Ronald attended Sunrise Baptist Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

He is survived by one son, Robbie Owens and his wife Beth of Pauline, South Carolina and one daughter, Nikki Mosier and her husband Rickie of Pacolet, South Carolina; his former wife, Cathy Owens along with 6 grandchildren, Kayla Owens, Riley Owens, Cailyn Mosier, Taylor Mosier, Bailey Mosier and Brayden Mosier and two great grandchildren, Weston Link and Serenity Jeter

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina with Mr. Tim Anderson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to: Sunrise Baptist Church, 316 Pathway Ct., Spartanburg, SC 29307.

Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory

Inman, SC



