DUNCAN, SC- Ronald Willis Hall, 75, passed away Tuesday, February 05, 2019 at Regency Hospital in Greenville, S.C. He was the son of the late Troy Hall and Willie Carroll Hall. He was a member of Duncan United Methodist Church and an US Army Veteran, who served two tours in Vietnam. He was a master woodworker and owner of Hall's Woodworking in Duncan. He was the past owner of Hall's Hardware Store for 10 years. He enjoyed building custom cabinets and custom furniture. He enjoyed his later years repairing antique furniture.
Survivors include a wife Martha A. Hall, a stepdaughter Marsha Eberhart (Mark) of Kenosha, WI; a stepson, Chad Miller (Brenda) of Duncan; a sister, Ann Wood (Tommy) of Lyman; a brother, Larry Hall (Pattye) of Duncan; two step grandsons Josh Eberhart of Chicago, IL and Zach Eberhart of Milwaukee, WI and a great granddaughter, Philomena Eberhart. Ronnie will be missed by his beloved cat "Curly" who ruled the wood working shop with an iron paw.
A Memorial Service will be 2:00 pm Saturday at The Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Towery and Rev. Jimmy Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Duncan United Methodist Church PO Box 216 Duncan, SC 29334.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019