Ronald Young
1946 - 2020
GREER, SC- Ronald Stanley Young, 74, passed away on Saturday, July 04, 2020. Born on March 09, 1946, he was the son of the late Stanyarne Waddell and Elizabeth Young and the husband of Judy H. Young. He was a member of Burnsview Baptist Church and was a veteran of the US Navy.
Survivors also include a daughter, Rhonda (Rob) Waddell; two grandchildren, Rustin and Rylan Waddell. He was predeacesed by a grandson, Jason, Watson; and a sister, Elizabeth Faye Young.
Funeral Services will be held at 4PM on Wednesday, July 08, 2020 at Burnsview Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Huckaby officiating. The family will receive friends from 3PM until 4PM prior to the service. Interment will be held in church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease, 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
