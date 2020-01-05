|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Roney "Ron" Leon Jolley, 78, husband of 52 years to Sandra Jolley passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at his home.
Born October 25, 1941 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Willie Carroll Jolley and Naomi Pauline Dillinger Jolley. He was the owner of Ron's Welding Service for 20 years and was a retired Pipefitter. He served 6 years in the U.S. Army where he was an Atomic Weapons Assembler/Electronics Equipment Tester. He was a SP5-ES Specialist and was Honorably Discharged with the Good Conduct Medal/Marksman and was in the Air Reserves. He was also a member of Piedmont Baptist Church
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Jerrell Campbell (Rachel, Jay and Ashlyn Campbell), Sherry Waldrop (Tim, Casi and Patrick Henderson, Jaxon, Dalton, Brayden, Carly Waldrop, Cameron Gee, Tim and Brittany Walker, Rylee and Addie), Teri Knights (Matthew, Victoria) and Dusty Jolley of the home. He is also survived by a brother Billy Jolley of Chesnee.
He had several special friends he considered family, JR Robbs (Haley), Tommy Robbs, Marshall and Sue Kibbe, Ken and Linda Greene, Junior Littlejohn and David Coyle.
He also has four brothers-in-law that were more like brothers to him that stood with him during his illness, Ashley Jolley, Duane Jolley, Ricky Jolley and Greg Jolley.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Robert Rudman officiating. Burial will follow in Piedmont Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to Piedmont Baptist Church, 5524 Chesnee Hwy. Chesnee, SC 29323.
Family members are at their respective homes.
