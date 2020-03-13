Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Pleasant Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
New Pleasant Baptist Church

Ronnie Jolley

Ronnie Jolley Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Ronald Cly Jolley, 82, of 1154 Highway 11 West, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Judy Scruggs Jolley for 52 years and son of the late Cly McClellan Jolley and Gertrude Lamb Jolley. He retired from Lakeway Containers, was a U. S. Navy veteran, and a member of New Pleasant Baptist Church. He was a Mason, a member of the Cherokee Springs Masonic Lodge and a Shriner. He loved his family and gospel music.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a brother, Gene Jolley and wife, Joyce of Morristown, TN; a sister, Emily J. Yelton and husband, Kenneth of Chesnee; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Jolley Gilbert and a brother, Billy Jolley.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at New Pleasant Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at the Church with Reverend Bryan Yelton officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be in the New Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Pleasant Baptist Church, "Playground Fund", 242 New Pleasant Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 13, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -