J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:15 PM
Glendale Baptist Church
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:30 PM
Glendale Baptist Church
Ronnie Lee Motts


1942 - 2019
Ronnie Lee Motts Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Ronnie Lee Motts, 76, husband of Arliss Smith Motts, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home.
Born November 13, 1942 in Pacolet, SC, Ronnie was a son of the late Adam and Ollie Mae Motts.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Billy Motts (Debra), Lee Ann Leonard (Eddie), and Dedria Mitchell (Butch); three stepchildren, Kim Bullman (Donald), Tony Lemmons, and Allison Bullman; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; four step grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; and one brother, Jim Motts (Thelma) of Summerville, SC.
He was predeceased by his former wife of 50 years, Kay Willis Motts.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 4th, 1:30-3:15PM at Glendale Baptist Church.
A memorial service will follow at 3:30PM, officiated by Pastor Randy Lewis and Pastor Eddie Willis.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Solid Rock Church, 1326 Union Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
