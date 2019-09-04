|
CHESNEE, SC- Ronnie Mitchell Kimbrell, 52, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.
He was born January 17, 1967 and graduated Boiling Springs High School in 1985.
He was the son of the late Ronald Hugh Kimbrell.
Survivors include his mother, Phyllis Kimbrell; his children, Natalie and Nathan Kimbrell; sister, Holly Lanford; niece and nephew, Savannah and Cade Lanford; and granddaughter, Ellie Kimbrell.
Mitch loved his family, all animals and Clemson Football. He will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. A Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 p.m.
Donations may be made to the Spartanburg Children's Shelter, 200 Hudson L Barksdale Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 4, 2019