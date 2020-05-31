ACWORTH, GA- Rosa Lee Blanton, longtime resident of Spartanburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born July 18, 1922 in Lincolnton, GA, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Pauline Bradford. She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, J.V. Blanton.
Rosa Lee was a faithful member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Spartanburg for over 60 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Ann Duncan of Acworth, GA; her son, Jim Blanton of Coral Springs, FL; grandsons, Jay Blanton, Richie Duncan, and Kevin Duncan; great-granddaughter, Katie Duncan; and sisters, Bobbie Wilkinson and Elsie Politano, both of Lincolnton, GA. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her sisters, Christine, Alice Faye, Sallie Helen, Bettie and Mafelda; and her brothers, G.T., Bill Tom, and Clarence.
Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Monday, June 1, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Keith Davis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2817 E. Main Street Ext., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2020.