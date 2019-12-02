Home

More Obituaries for Rosa Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Lee Palmer

Rosa Lee Palmer Obituary
Rosa Lee Palmer of 430 Crestview Dr. Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 30th , 2019, at Magnolia Manor, Spartanburg.
A native of Ashburn, GA., she was the daughter of the late Columbus Williams and Martha Williams and widow of W.J. Palmer. Mrs. Palmer was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and was predeceased by two sisters, Geraldine Smith and Martha (Wheeler) Owens of Spartanburg; and one brother, Roy Lee Williams.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are one sister, Nellie Smith of Spartanburg and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of her sister, Nellie Smith, 118 West Columbia Ave., Spartanburg, S.C.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 2, 2019
