Spartanburg, SC- Rosa Marie Simmons, 72, wife of William Simmons, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home.
Born September 22, 1947 in Laurinburg, NC, Rosa was a daughter of the late Clemon and Helen Strickland.
Marie worked for General Electric in Greenville, SC for 20 years and retired from there in 2012. She loved spending time with her family and especially spoiling her granddaughters. She was an avid gardener and was always making her yard look good. Rosa also loved cooking and baking, especially around the holidays. July 2020 would have been her 50th wedding anniversary to William.
In addition to her husband, William, Rosa is survived by son, William "Eddie" Simmons (Rita); daughter, Melissa Simmons Harris; and son, Tim Simmons (Lindsey); and her sister, Carol Mullins (Mike) of Florida. She is also survived by six granddaughters, Madison, Mackenzie, Taylor, Makena, Charlotte and Molly.
She was predeceased by her brother, Lonnie Strickland; and sisters, Virginia Bryant and Betty Deese.
In the midst of the corona virus pandemic, the family will not be receiving friends or holding public funeral service. Join the family via live stream at www.rrumc.com as they gather privately to celebrate Rosa's life on Thursday, May 7th, 2:00PM. Services will be officiated by Reverend Danny Wiley.
Rosa will be laid to rest in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Reidville Road United Methodist Church, 5575 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369 or to the ALS Foundation at www.scalsa.org.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 5, 2020