WOODRUFF, SC- Rosa Marlene Mayfield, 62, wife of the late Andrew Stephen Mayfield passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born June 1, 1958, in Union, SC, she was a daughter of the late J. D. Nix and Hazel Walton. Her mother was married to the late Ira B. Mills who raised her.
A graduate of the University of South Carolina Spartanburg, Marlene was employed for 41 years and presently on the IV team at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was a loving and caring person that dedicated herself to helping others. A true professional, she loved being a nurse and cared about everyone. She touched the soul of everyone she met and will be remembered forever.
The hardest thing about losing someone, isn't saying goodbye, but learning to live without them.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Mayfield and his wife, Lisa of Rock Hill, Rev. Kevin Mayfield and his wife, Candy of Boiling Springs, and Benji Nix and his wife, Coleen of Phenix City, AL; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Luke, Chelsey, Autumn, Caleb, Sarah, and Maddie; brothers, Dennis Nix and his wife, Tina of Union, Ricky Mills of Union; sister, Donna Floyd of Union, and two beloved fur babies, Ada Grace and Teddy.
Viewing for those who wish to, will be permitted Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12:00-5:00 PM at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Graveside services will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369, conducted by The Rev. Luke Mayfield and The Rev. Guy Langston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 763 Neal Shoals Road, Union, SC 29379.
The family would like to thank all of the medical care teams at Spartanburg Medical Center for their dedication and loyalty to one of their own.
Honorary escort will be former and present IV team members from Spartanburg Medical Center.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel