Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Rosa Patterson Obituary
LANDRUM- Rosa Patterson, 78, of Landrum passed away on February 24, 2019 at SRMC Hospice Home. She was the daughter of the late Harry W. and Alta West Gosnell and widow of Douglas Patterson.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by a daughter Tonya Smith (Joe) of Landrum; a brother, Hayward Gosnell (Donna); two sisters Betty Hamlin (Bill) of Springfield, VA and Margaret Harrill of Ellenboro, NC; and three grandchildren Mackenzie, Olivia and Elijah Smith.
She was predeceased by a sister and two brothers, Mae Waters, Frank Gosnell and Charlie Gosnell.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the church. Burial will be in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to SRMC Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 25, 2019
