SPARTANBURG, SC- Rosaleen G. Bartsch, 90, died on Monday December 23, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Wolfgang FK Bartsch. Rosaleen was born on April 1, 1929 in Belfast, Ireland and immigrated to the United States in 1962.
Left to honor and remember her love and children, Paula Emory, and Daniel Bartsch and his wife Olivia, of Belfast, Ireland. She leaves these grandchildren: Christian Emory, Connor Emory Carson Emory and Laurie-Anne Bartsch & Sara Bartsch of Ireland; one great granddaughter, Ashby Aubret of Chattanooga, TN; and also one sister, Noreen Mallon.
Rosaleen was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Green; brothers, Sean, James & Brendan and sister, Margaret; and grand-daughter Meghan Lake.
Rosaleen's dying wish was to ask everyone to always remember her in prayer.
A Mass of Remembrance will be conducted at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Historic St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 N. Dean St., Spartanburg SC 29302, by The Rev. David R Whitman.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 20, 2020