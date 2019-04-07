|
|
INMAN, SC- Rosalia Hena Schmidt Whiteside, of Landrum, South Carolina, passed into eternal rest on March 30, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on March 27, 1929 in Santiago de Cuba. Rosalia was the daughter of the late Miguel Joaquín Schmidt Hymes and Rosa Vicenta Rodriguez Rabreau. She was predeceased by sisters, Marguerita Isabel Castro and Carmen Rosa O'Fallon and her brothers,Miguel Teófilo Schmidt and Max Rolando Schmidt. Rosalia was preceded in death by her devotedhusband of 49 years, Calvin Howard Whiteside.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Janeen W. Cochran (Robert) of Spartanburg; Calvin Lane Whiteside (Sophia) of Clermont, Florida; Marguerite W. Burch (Richard) of Inman; and nine grandchildren, Robert Anderson Cochran III, William Stanton Cochran (Jessie), John Clark Cochran, Ira Brooks Cochran, Harry Hall Cochran (Kristen), Marguerite Rosa Cochran, Kevin Christopher Greenway, Andrew Michael Greenway, and Eric Michael Greenway; and two great grandchildren, Andrea Grace Greenway and Abel Michael Greenway.
Rosalia, or Nana, as she was affectionately referred to by her grandchildren, was a spirited intellectual with a quick wit and a big heart. Rosalia was born in a beautiful, historic city by the ocean. She met her husband, Calvin, while he was stationed at Guantánamo Bay as an officer in the US Navy. In 1957, they married in Miami, Florida, spent several years in San Diego, California, and eventually settled in the Upstate.
A city girl at heart, she had a keen curiosity of world events happening far beyond her hometown. She was an excellent conversationalist, discussing politics, books, and celebrities for hours on end. She was a strong woman, an independent thinker, and carried herself with regal grace. A devout Catholic, Rosalia was a member of the Women's Altar Guild at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church and sang in the choir.
Rosalia loved the coast and enjoyed taking trips to the beaches of South Carolina and Florida with her family. Later in life, she was content to be at home with her books, 3D puzzles, and little dog, Chloe. She enjoyed sewing and watching Turner Classic movies. Rosalia was a beloved Mother and Grandmother and she loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She brought joy to her family and enriched the lives of those around her. Her legacy of love will inspire us as we go through our lives without her.
A private Mass was held on April 5th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tryon, North Carolina officiated by Father Jason Christian. A graveside service followed at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Landrum, South Carolina.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rosecrest for their compassionate caregiving during her residence. Memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home at 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019