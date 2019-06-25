Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Rose M. Nelson


Rose M. Nelson Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC- Rose Marie Nelson, 64, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.
Born December 6, 1954 in Newport, WA, she was a daughter of the late Lorene "Rusty" Skraback and Glen Offret.
Rose is survived by her husband, Damon "Wolfie" Nelson; her children Stephen Shackleton, Stefanie Shackleton, and Chris Shackleton and his wife Alena; her grandchildren, Solomon Shackleton, Darian Carter, and Gabriel Carter; her brother Brian Taylor, and sister Mary Lou Royce and her husband Miles.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 25, 2019
