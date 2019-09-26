Home

Rose (Sabella) Marzouca


1940 - 2019
Rose (Sabella) Marzouca Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Rose Sabella Marzouca, 79, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at RoseCrest Community Healthcare-Inman. Born March 11, 1940, in Jerusalem, Palestine, she was the daughter of the late Simon Sabella and Mary Nasser Sabella and widow of Joseph S. Marzouca. She was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Survivors include her children, Rajai Y. Marzouca of Spartanburg,
SC, Ghada Zaidie (Ferris) of West Palm Beach, FL, Basima Namouz (Zuhair) of Greenville, SC, and Sara Suarez (Tino) of Moore, SC; grandchildren, Joseph Marzouca, Shaun Zaidie, Ferris Zaidie Jr., Andrew Zaidie, Jonathan Zaidie, Essam Namouz, Hani Namouz, Rana Namouz, Nicole Saleh, Amber Saleh, Sofia Suarez, and Tino Suarez Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Cameron Zaidie, Kaya Zaidie, Christian Marzouca, Ethan Zaidie, Nathan Zaidie, and Addison Namouz; sisters, Julie, Siham, Emrance, Madelyn, Lucy, and Samia; and extended family in Bethlehem, Jerusalem, The United States, Europe, South and Central America, and the Caribbean. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Basim Yousef Marzouca; brother, Michael; and sisters, Jandark and Nuha.
The Trisagion Prayer Service and visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 697 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303, with funeral services following, conducted by The Rev. George F. Nayfa. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 1107, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
