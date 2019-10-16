Home

Rose "Rubber Nut Lady" Waresh

Rose "Rubber Nut Lady" Waresh Obituary
CONVERSE, SC- Rose Mary Waresh, 78, of 364 Oakland Street, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home. She was the widow of Richard Waresh, who died in 2009.
She was a native of Monroe, Michigan and a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Maddux. Along with her love and passion of cooking, making crafts and rubber nuts was being with her family and friends.
Rose is survived by a daughter: Penny (Dean) Berry of Converse; sons: E. J. (Kate) Smith of Ohio, Sean (Beverly) Kirby of Cowpens; sister: Janice (John) Mills of Michigan; sister-in-law: Sue Maddux of Michigan; brothers: Bob (Kim) Maddux of Colorado, David (Kathy) Maddux and Ron Maddux both of Michigan, Thomas (Julie) Maddux, and Donald Maddux of Germany; eight grandchildren: Matt, Daniel and Emma Smith, Jenn Rybak, Steven, Milinda Mulinex, Dylan Brandt, and Alex Berry; and fourteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughters: Susan L. Smith and Cherie L. Fischer and a brother, Terry Maddux.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family will be at 364 Oakland Street, Converse, SC.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
