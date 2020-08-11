INMAN, SC- Rosemary Wolfe Fagan, 80, of Inman, SC, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Lakewood Assisted Living. Born February 19, 1940, in Newport News, VA, she was the daughter of the late James Arthur Wolfe and Ina Mae Lewis Wolfe and wife of nearly 50 years of the late Billy K Fagan.
Mrs. Fagan loved working in the yard and was very devoted to her family, church, and friends. She was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church where she was a choir member and participated in church school. A Summa Cum Laude graduate of Limestone College, she retired as Human Resources Manager for ITT Tevis in Asheville after many years of service. She had a highly competitive spirit and was an aftercare volunteer for many years as well.
Survivors include her children, Johanna K Teague (Gerald) of Inman, SC, Phillip R. Fagan (Angie) of Gastonia, NC, and Mary Kathleen Smiley (Troy) of Clemson, SC; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, masks are required. Visitation will be 10:45-11:45 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Hank Williams. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel