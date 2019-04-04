|
|
WELLFORD, SC- Rosie Sturgill Henderson, 71 passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, Homer Sturgill and mother Rosie Vance Sturgill.
Survivors include; son Randy Weir of Spartanburg; Daughter Tracie Jordan of Wellford; Sister; Betty Warlick of Moore; five grandchildren and 12 Great-Granchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Stribling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:45 P.M prior to the service. The interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made to www.StriblingFuneralHome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019