Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map
Rosie (Sturgill) Henderson Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- Rosie Sturgill Henderson, 71 passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, Homer Sturgill and mother Rosie Vance Sturgill.
Survivors include; son Randy Weir of Spartanburg; Daughter Tracie Jordan of Wellford; Sister; Betty Warlick of Moore; five grandchildren and 12 Great-Granchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Stribling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:45 P.M prior to the service. The interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made to www.StriblingFuneralHome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
