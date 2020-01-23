Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
Rosie W. Wiley


1948 - 2020
Rosie W. Wiley Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Rosie Lee Waddell Wiley, 71, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Born June 5, 1948 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jessie and Essie Waddell.
Rosie is survived by her sons, Scott Wiley and his wife, Jane, of Arcadia, SC, Robert Wiley of Spartanburg, SC, and Carl Wayne Wiley of Simpsonville, SC; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a sister, Minnie Wheatley.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25th, 4:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 23, 2020
