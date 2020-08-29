SPARTANBURG, SC- Roslyn Levett Ferguson of 106 Kensington Dr., Apt. 412, entered eternal rest on August 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy Ann Ferguson and Charles Henry Jones. She was educated in Spartanburg County School District Four.

Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Mt. Alexander Baptist Church Cemetery, Roebuck, SC 29376.

The Family is at the home of her aunt, Ms. Shirley Smith of 120 SJ Workman Highway, Woodruff, SC 29388.

WJ Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC

