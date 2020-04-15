Home

Rossie D. Miller Jr. Obituary
Rossie D. Miller, Jr., 78, of Buffalo, NY passed away April 13, 2020 in Buffalo General Hospital. A native of Spartanburg, SC he was the husband of Velivia Miller and son of the late Rossie D. Miller, Sr. and Ella Ree Higgins Miller. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one daughter, Vicky Fuller and seven siblings, Roosevelt Higgins, Bobby Miller, Betty Jean Miller, Curtis Miller, John Miller, Isabella Stewart, and Vanessa Miller.
He was 1959 graduate of Carver High School and self employed as a carpenter. He joined Majority Baptist Church.
Survivors in addition to his wife include one daughter, Sassy McDowell; three grandchildren; two brothers, Donnie Lee Miller and Samuel E. (Nancy) Miller; two sisters, Dilena Young and Judy Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Community Mortuary, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 15, 2020
