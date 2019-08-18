Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Roxie Caroline Solesbee


1962 - 2019
Roxie Caroline Solesbee Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Roxie Caroline Solesbee, 56, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born November 14, 1962, she was the daughter of Brenda Laster Sprouse and Billy Stepp. She was a member of Greater Truth Apostolic Assembly of Yahweh in Fountain Inn.
Survivors also include a son, Pastor Jeremy Solesbee; three daughters, Crystal Wells, Stephaine Lawson, and Angela Lawson; a brother, Daniel Sprouse; a sister, Martha Johnson; 20 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Wanda Burnside.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Sunday at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday at The Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with her son Pastor Jeremy Solesbee officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Greater Truth Apostolic Assembly of Yahweh 125 Ridgecrest Drive Fountain Inn, SC 29644.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
