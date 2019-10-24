Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Roy Cecil Bishop Sr. Obituary
Cowpens, SC: Roy Cecil Bishop, Sr., 85, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born May 5, 1934 he was the wife of the late Charlotte Bishop and the son of the late Rufus and May Bishop.
Mr. Bishop was a devoted Christian and a member of Victory Faith Center. He was retired from Spartan Mills and was a painter by trade.
He is survived by two sons Roy Cecil Bishop, Jr. and wife Cynthia of Cowpens, and Roy Douglas Bishop of Inman; a daughter Charlotte Ann Mayfield of Mayo; six grandchildren, James Mayfield, Brandon Crocker, Taylor Peterson, Brianna Bishop, Kerstin Bishop, and Trevor Isaiah Bishop; a brother Herman Bishop and a sister Gladys Bishop.
He was predeceased by two sons, Dale Cornelius Bishop and John Earl Bishop; two brothers Edgar Bishop and George Bishop.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Jonathon Peterson. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
