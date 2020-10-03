COWPENS, SC- Roy Dean Wyatt, 79, of Cowpens passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born August 28, 1941, he was the husband of Linda Faye Blackwell Wyatt of the home and the son of the late Coy and Edna Stephens Wyatt. He was a truck driver for Hardin Transport, a Funeral Associate for Eggers Funeral Home and was of the Baptist faith.
Left to cherish his memory in addition to his wife is one daughter, Denna Koepke (Kevin); one son, Billy Hedden (Susan); one sister, Emma Searcy; a son-in-law, Chris Banks; five grandchildren, Billie Hedden, Miranda Rochester, Kaitlyn Beheler, Andrea Cantrell Bolduc and Kristen Thornton; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Janice Banks and Wanda Boyd; three brothers, W.C. Wyatt, Donald Wyatt and Alvin Wyatt; and one sister, Ozell Wyatt.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Funeral services will be held in the Chapel at 4:00 PM with the Rev. Nick Fort officiating. Interment will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home.
