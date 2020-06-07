PACOLET, SC- Roy Douglas Willis, 70, of 1096 Glenn Springs Road, Pacolet, passed away Thursday, June 4th, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center.Roy was born in Spartanburg on May 5, 1950, a son of the late Annie "Totsie" Simmons Willis and Willie Willis.He was the husband for forty six years to Robin Wilson Willis.He was employed as a driver and awarded the 3 million miles driver award at Swift and was a Navy veteran of the Viet Nam War.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son; Steve Wilson (Heather) of Moore, a daughter; Kristy Crocker (Sunny) of Pacolet, two sisters; Billy Smith (Jim) of Missouri and Debra Roberts (Frank) of Jonesville; his grandchildren; Justin Crocker, Anna Crocker, J.D. Crocker, Jesse Crocker, Jacob Crocker, Brea Wilson, Haylie Wilson, Mason Wilson, two great grandchildren; Jeddie Easler, Jasper Wilson, and a number of loving nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ricky Willis and a sister, Lillie Willis.A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 20th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman with Rev. Dennis Tessnear officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the chapel.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory