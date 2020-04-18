|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Roy Edwin "Ed" High, 90, of Spartanburg and formerly of Greenville, SC, entered into the more immediate presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home. Born October 1, 1929, in Asheville, NC, he was the son of the late Hoyle Dupre High and Margaret McLaughen High.
A U. S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, Mr. High attended Clemson College and was a retired realtor and home builder. He was a member of the Greenville Board of Realtors and a member of the Palmetto Moravian Fellowship as well as an associate member of the Bethania Moravian Church.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Stocks High; sons, Thomas Edwin High (Diane) of Port Orange, FL and William David High (Linda) of Columbus, NC; grandchildren, Kathryn High Wipple (Sam) of Charlotte, NC, Elizabeth Stocks High of Fargo, ND, and Lauren Rent of Kings Mountain, NC; great-grandchildren, Abigail Rae Wipple, Jadyn Bramer, and Skyler Miller; and sister, Mary High Felton of Garner, NC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Hoyle Dupre High Jr.
The family expresses thanks to the friends who have offered their love and support during Ed's illness. Thanks also to the nurses and caregivers of Spartanburg Regional Hospice for all of their kindness and compassion these last few months.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Bethania Moravian God's Acre, by The Rev. Judy Knopf and The Rev. Dr. C. Daniel Crews.
Memorials may be made to Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main Street, Bethania, NC 27010.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 18, 2020