Roy F. Cassell

INMAN, SC- Roy Farrell Cassell, 84, of Inman, SC passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Loretta Johnston Cassell.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. Sal Barone and Rev. David Blalock. Interment will be in Westwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to The Encouraging Word, First Baptist Church, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
