Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Pelham First Baptist Church
2720 S. Old Hwy 14
Greer, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Pelham First Baptist Church
2720 S. Old Hwy 14
Greer, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy "Jack" Greene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy "Jack" Greene Obituary
GREER- Roy Truett (Jack) Greene, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home in Greer, SC.
Son of Robert Lee and Eva Swanson Greene, he was born and reared in Pickens County. Jack was a graduate of Daniel High School and a very proud Clemson University Alumnus. He was retired from Janulis Dental Lab.
He is survived by his wife, Reba Greene; one son, Chris Greene (Stephanie) of Anderson; and two daughters, Debbie Walls (Greg) of Mountville and Leigh Stroud (Mike) of Anderson. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Will Walls (Amanda), Chad Walls (Rachel), Brandon Greene (Jessica), Caralee Greene,
Mitchell Stroud, Mattie Stroud and three great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Harold, Lester and Bill Greene.
Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Patrick Clark at Pelham First Baptist Church on Sunday, October 6 at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in Wood Memorial Park following the service.
The family will receive friends prior to the service in the Sanctuary from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
Pallbearers are Brandon Greene, Will Walls, Chad Walls, Mitchell Stroud, Ronnie Greene and Randy Greene.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Merritt, Carlton Greene, Danny Gosnell, J. M. Greene, Bill Entrekin, Aaron Greene and Randy Goff.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to Amedisys (Hospice) Foundation, 250 Commonwealth Dr. Suite 105, Greenville, SC 29615 or Pelham First Baptist Church, 2720 S. Old Hwy 14, Greer, SC 29650.
The family will be at home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now