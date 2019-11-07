|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Roy Keith Duckworth, 65, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born August 20, 1954 in Clarksburg, WV., he was a son of the late Robert Grant Duckworth and Hazel Mae Crawford Duckworth. He was a self-employed engine repair man and a U.S. National Guard Veteran.
Surviving are brothers, Meredith Duckworth and wife Patricia of Clarksville, VA., Stephen Duckworth and wife Linda of Huntsville, AL., his canine companion, Mister and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Mr. Stephen Duckworth officiating.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 7, 2019