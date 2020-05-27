|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Roy Manning Fowler, 83, of Spartanburg, SC passed away peacefully in his sleep at the RoseCrest Retirement Community on Monday, May 25, 2020, after giving his loving wife of 59 years a last goodnight kiss. Roy was born on June 5, 1936 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was the son of Anne Garner Painter and Sease Manning Fowler. He was also raised and loved by his step-father, Treavor M. Painter. His grandparents were Will and Sula Garner and Jonas and Oppie Fowler.
Roy graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1954 and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Presbyterian College where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. In 1966, he received an M.A.T. in English from Converse College and then went on to receive his M.Ed. in Education from the University of South Carolina in 1977. His career in education spanned many decades beginning as an English teacher at North Hall High School in Gainesville, GA. He later was employed by Spartanburg District Three Schools where he served as a teacher, Federal Programs Coordinator, Adult Education Director, Principal of Broome High School, and Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Personnel. He was also a member of the American Association of School Administrators for 25 years. After retiring from District 3, Roy served as an adjunct instructor at Spartanburg Technical College and also at Converse College where he supervised student teachers in the State Critical Needs Program. In addition,
Roy was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was also a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where he taught the Builders Sunday School Class for many years.
During his later years of life he took up running and ran in many races. He loved traveling, walking his dog Katie, and supporting the Atlanta Braves and SC Gamecocks. His most treasured time; however, was spent with his family and friends.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Pat Bradford Fowler; children, Molly Fowler Haulbrook (Jeff) and Mark Bradford Fowler (Julie), all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Mahlon Haulbrook Cameron (Bretton) of
Greenville, SC, Kelsey Fowler Smith (Tay) of Greer, SC, and Ryan Bradford Fowler of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandchild, Ayden Smith of Greer, SC; and a sister, Angelina Painter Eschauzier of Spartanburg, SC.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, the Staff at the RoseCrest Community, and special caregivers, Annette McDowell and Jacqueline Lyles for all their loving care and attention.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. David Smith. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; or to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 online at www.spartanburghumane.org.
