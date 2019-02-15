|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Wilson Roy Parker Jr., 69, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at RoseCrest Retirement Community. Born January 10, 1950 in Walterboro, SC, he was the son of the late Wilson Roy Parker and Sarah Byars Parker.
Mr. Parker was a graduate of Mullins High School, Wofford College, and received his Master's Degree from Western Carolina University. He was Director of Human Resources at Bommer Industries and a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church where he was involved with various church activities.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Cheryl Block Parker; sister, Martha Parker of Marion, SC; and nephew, Warren Parker Bennet of Charleston, SC.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, by The Rev. Deborah Apoldo and The Rev. Stephen Bruce Walker. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 400 Dupre Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307; Wofford College Scholarship Fund, 429 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Foothills Golden Retriever Rescue Inc., PO Box 9077, Greenville, SC 29604.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019