SPARTANBURG, SC- Reverend Roy W. Cole III was born July 9, 1939 and died on July 17, 2019.
Like his father, Roy was a graduate of West Point Academy and proudly served in the Infantry and was a Ranger. During his two tours in Vietnam, he became a highly decorated soldier who gave his best for his country.
During his service in combat, a number of experiences led him to his calling into the ministry. He was ordained an Episcopal Priest and was the rector of Emmanuel Church in Newport. As an Interim Priest, he served churches in Nevada, New Mexico, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia, and Spartanburg. After retiring from the Priesthood, he taught military history at Wofford College.
Roy is survived by his wife, Barbara Dorsey; three daughters, Kit Fucile and her husband, John, Stephanie Kelly and her husband, Patrick, and Kristina Cole and Pater Atsaves; his brother, John Cole and his wife, Karen; and two stepsons, Jason Bradner and his wife, Elizabeth, and Joshua Bradner and Fion Lau. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Roy was a follower of Jesus' path. He fed the hungry, clothed those in need of clothing, and cared for the sick. He fought for injustice and stood up and spoke out for those who are "the least of us" and those who are discriminated against. He gave freely of his time and money and recognized that everyone, no matter their race, religion, sexuality, or their country of origin, was a child of God. He took very seriously Christ's demand that everyone be treated equally and with respect and love; no exceptions.
Roy's zest for life, his positive attitude, his thirst for knowledge, his zany sense of humor, and his heart filled with compassion made him a role model for all who knew and loved him. His commitment to his faith and the discipline with which he lived out his faith was evident in all that he did.
He often spoke of his time in West Point, serving in Vietnam and teaching at the War College in Roswell, NM as being the most formative years of his life. War led him to his calling into the Priesthood, but his roots were founded in the military. At the end of his life, he wanted to be identified as a warrior, peacemaker, and follower of Christ.
It was an honor and privilege for me, his wife, to be with Roy as he traveled the pathway to enter a new life. His courage and acceptance of his illness was a role model for all who knew him. As he became weaker and sicker, his light shone more brightly. His Alzheimer's made it difficult for him to express himself verbally, but the light in his eyes and the smile on his face was one of pure love.
He will be deeply missed by all those that loved and honored him, especially his wife, Barbara.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3rd, 10:00AM at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UFRC-PASOs Program, 1850 Old Furnace Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316 or to the Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
