DUNCAN, SC- Ruby Sloan Barnett, 89, formerly of Duncan, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. A native of Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Bufford and Maggie Sloan and widow of William Nolan Barnett. She was a graduate of Winthrop College, founder and past president of Barnett Nurseries, Inc, and a member of the Blue Flower Literary Club. She was a teacher at James F. Byrnes High School. She was a former member and Sunday School Teacher of First Baptist Church of Duncan and currently was a member of Landrum First Baptist Church. Mrs. Barnett was a member of the Piedmont Woodcarvers Greenville, National Woodcarvers and Spartanburg County Retired Teachers Association.
Surviving are her son, Nolan Keith Barnett and his wife, Gail of Duncan; three grandchildren, Austin Rex Barnett and his wife, Angela, Weston John Barnett and Jennifer Bean-Wade; four great-grandchildren, Ayden, Anders, Raegen and Dalen.
Funeral services will be held 2:30PM Sunday, December 01, 2019 at The Stribling Funeral Home Chapel conducted by her grandson, Pastor Austin Barnett. The family will receive friends from 1:30PM unitl 2:15PM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to the 4 Points Church Promise Fund - 2355 Hwy 101 S, Suite G - Greer, SC 29651.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 30, 2019