BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Ruby Duncan Brown, 91, formerly of New Cut Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Wesley Court. She was the widow of James L. Brown, Jr.
Mrs. Brown was a native of Spartanburg and a daughter of the late Charles H. and Zadie Mason Duncan. She was a retired employee of Arrow Automotive and a member of First North Baptist Church. She was a member of the Young at Heart group of Fairview Free Will Baptist Church and the Phythian Sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Stevens of Spartanburg; three grandchildren: Shannon Strickland, Jennifer Dawn Lane and T. J. Lane; six great grandchildren: Brittany, Sierra, Taylor, Jeffrey, Kayla, and Heather; five great, great grandchildren: Axton, Easton, Breely, Truett, and Elijah. She was predeceased by a grandson: Jeffrey Lane and three brothers. Mrs. Brown was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at First North Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by Rev. Tim Hackett.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Free Will Baptist Church, 2059 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at 1102 Mitchell Lane, Boiling Springs, SC.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 8, 2020