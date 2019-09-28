Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Boiling Springs First Baptist Church Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
Boiling Springs First Baptist Church Cemetery
Ruby (Lee) Clubb


1928 - 2019
Ruby (Lee) Clubb Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mrs. Ruby Lee Clubb, age 90, of Boiling Springs, SC, met the Lord in the air (1 Thessalonians 5) on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at White Oak Estates.
She was born on October 24, 1928, in Greenville, SC, to the late Jeter and Sally Hembree Lee. She was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church for 77 years where she taught in the four year old primary class for more than 30 years. She married Sam Clubb on November 27, 1947.
Survivors include her son, Scott Clubb (Jo Ellen); three daughters, Karen Clubb McCallister (Lonnie), Deborah Clubb Cantrell, Robin Clubb Ingle (Tommy); four grandchildren, Samantha Ingle, Allison McCallister Jones (Tom), Will McCallister (Janette), Ava Clubb; and three great-grandchildren, Thomas McCallister, Hudson and Lachlan Jones.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00pm at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Lindsey to officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
The family is very thankful to the loving staff at White Oak Estates who loved her so tenderly for almost eight years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to the children's ministry at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
E-Condolences may be sent online to www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
