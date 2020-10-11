1/1
Ruby "Lucy" Emory
1956 - 2020
Ruby Lucille "Lucy" Emory, 64 of 372 Orchard Lane, Pelham, NC died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Sovah Health in Danville, VA.
Lucy was born in Spartanburg, SC on January 5, 1956, a daughter of the late Robert Dean Emory and Ruby Blanchard Emory. She spent all of her life in South Carolina until she moved to the Pelham, NC area in 2009. She loved spending time doing different crafts. She also had a love for Elvis.
Survivors include, her sister, Elaine Scruggs of the residence; niece Heather Mabry (Gary) of Pelham, NC; nephew, Heath Wyatt (Jennifer) of Leasburg, NC; aunt, Marie Blanchard of Mooresboro, NC; great nephew, Heath Mabry of Pelham, NC; and great great niece, Serenity Mabry of Pelham, NC.
A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Association or to the Pelham Vol. Fire Department.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Emory family.
Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
(434) 793-5514
